2014 Consumers' Association Council elections
2014 Consumers' Association Council election results
3 vacancies, 10 candidates
Elected - Peter Shears
Elected - Sharon Darcy
Elected - Jeanie Cruickshank
Not elected - Haidi Jenkin
Not elected - Jonathan Thompson
Not elected - Tim Roberson
Not elected - Andy Burman
Not elected - Christopher Bisco
Not elected - Tim Leunig
Not elected - Peter Calver
The members elected make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run.
This includes:
Ensuring you continue to get independent, trustworthy advice and support when making purchasing decisions.
Making sure we campaign effectively and on the right issues to empower consumers.
Ensuring that the organisation is run effectively and efficiently.