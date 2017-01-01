2014 Consumers' Association Council elections

2014 Consumers' Association Council election results

3 vacancies, 10 candidates

Elected - Peter Shears

Elected - Sharon Darcy

Elected - Jeanie Cruickshank

Not elected - Haidi Jenkin

Not elected - Jonathan Thompson

Not elected - Tim Roberson

Not elected - Andy Burman

Not elected - Christopher Bisco

Not elected - Tim Leunig

Not elected - Peter Calver

The members elected make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run.

This includes:

Ensuring you continue to get independent, trustworthy advice and support when making purchasing decisions.

Making sure we campaign effectively and on the right issues to empower consumers.

Ensuring that the organisation is run effectively and efficiently.