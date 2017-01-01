Consumers' Association Council election
2016 Consumers' Association Council election
3 vacancies, 5 candidates
Jennifer Oscroft (votes: 21,097) - Elected
Brian Yates (votes: 20,528) - Elected
Roger John Pittock (votes: 20,139) - Elected
Margaret McEvoy (votes: 15,813) - Not elected
Tanya Anne Heasman (votes: 15,647) - Not elected
The members elected to Council make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run. The Council is responsible for the achievement of our charitable mission and ensuring the continued success of Which? It is the management body of Consumers’ Association, setting strategy and policy and providing oversight of the organisation. Any Which? member can stand for Council.