​201​6​ Consumers' Association Council election

3 vacancies, 5 candidates



Jennifer Oscroft (votes: 21,097) - Elected

Brian Yates (votes: 20,528) - Elected

Roger John Pittock (votes: 20,139) - Elected

Margaret McEvoy (votes: 15,813) - Not elected

Tanya Anne Heasman (votes: 15,647) - Not elected



The members elected to Council make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run. The Council is responsible for the achievement of our charitable mission and ensuring the continued success of Which? It is the management body of Consumers’ Association, setting strategy and policy and providing oversight of the organisation. Any Which? member can stand for Council.



