Learn more about who we are

Peter Vicary-Smith, the Chief Executive

Our Chief Executive, Peter Vicary-Smith looks after the day-to-day running of Which?, with support from over 650 staff based in Hertford, London and Bristol. All of our staff work towards the same goal - to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives.

Which? is governed by our Council, the Which? Limited Board and the Which? Financial Services Board. The Council is the management body of Consumers’ Association, responsible for the continued success of Which? and the achievement of our charitable mission. The Which? Limited Board oversees and sets the strategy for our commercial activities. The Which? Financial Services Board oversees our financial services businesses, including Which? Mortgage Advisers.

The Consumers' Association, which trades as Which?, is registered in England and Wales and is a charity, No 296072. Which? Ltd is its wholly owned trading subsidiary, also registered in England and Wales, company No 677665.