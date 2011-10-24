Which? Annual Reports
Our 2015/16 Year in Review showcases the progress Which? has made over the past year and sets out how all of our activities are working together to help make consumers more powerful.
Download copies of current and past annual reports below.
Resources
- Interim Review 2016-17 (PDF: 252Kb)
02 May 2017
- Which? The Year in Review 2015/16 (PDF: 3291Kb)
24 October 2016
- Financial Statements 2015/16 (PDF: 293Kb)
24 October 2016
- Which? Mid Year Review 2015 (PDF: 212Kb)
24 February 2016
- Annual report 2014-2015 (PDF: 2836Kb)
02 November 2015
- Financial Statements 2014/15 (PDF: 246Kb)
02 November 2015
- Commercial review - 2013/14 (PDF: 8269Kb)
28 October 2014
- Financial Statements 2013/14 (PDF: 223Kb)
28 October 2014
- Charity report 2013/14 (PDF: 4884Kb)
28 October 2014
- Annual report 2012-2013 (PDF: 1133Kb)
05 November 2013
- Annual report financials 2012-2-2013 (PDF: 190Kb)
04 November 2013
- Which? 2011/12 - a review of the year (PDF: 2513Kb)
31 December 2012
Putting you in the picture - how Which? works for the consumer
- Which? financial overview 2011-12 (PDF: 1139Kb)
31 December 2012
Which? Annual Review 2011/12 - financial overview for the year ended 30 June 2012
- Annual report 2010-2011 (PDF: 4833Kb)
24 October 2011
- Annual report financials 2010-2011 (PDF: 1245Kb)
24 October 2011
