Which? Awards

The Which? Awards were launched in 2007 to celebrate and reward the very best businesses in the UK. Each year we select and publicly recognise those companies and individuals that consistently get it right for consumers.



We recognise businesses that have achieved positive change and deliver excellent products and services that score highly in our research and testing. We award businesses across a wide range of sectors from cars to retailers, banks to energy companies and home appliances to local businesses.

Which? Awards 2017

The battle between high-end brands and discounters heats up this year, as the shortlist for the annual Which? Awards is announced.

Winners will be crowned at a ceremony on 17th May, where some of the country’s top brands will be competing in categories including: Which? Travel Brand of the Year, Which? Banking Brand of the Year and Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year.

The full shortlist for the Which? Awards 2017 includes:

Which? Banking Brand of the Year 2017: First Direct; Nationwide; TSB

Which? Insurance Provider of the Year 2017: John Lewis Financial Services; LV=; M&S Bank; NFU Mutual

Which? Supermarket of the Year 2017: Aldi; Iceland; Lidl; Marks & Spencer; Waitrose

Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year 2017: Apple; Huawei; Lenovo

Which? Sound & Vision Brand of the Year 2017: Fujifilm; Panasonic; Samsung

Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year 2017: Bosch; LG; Miele; Samsung; Siemens

Which? Telecom Services Provider of the Year 2017: giffgaff; Utility Warehouse; Zen Internet

Which? Retailer of the Year 2017: allbeauty; Apple; John Lewis; Richer Sounds; Toolstation

Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2017: Inntravel; Premier Inn; Regent Seven Seas; Riviera Travel; Trailfinders

Which? Trusted Trader of the Year 2017: Homeglaze Home Improvements Ltd; Justin Bucknell Electrical Ltd; Proclene Ltd; Finesse Windows Ltd

Following the ceremony, winners of a Which? Award can use the icon in marketing and promotions.