Which? Limited Board

The Which? Limited Board is responsible for overseeing and setting the strategy for our commercial activities. The Board works closely with Council to ensure all of our work helps to further Which?'s mission - to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives.

The current Which? Limited Board Members are:

Chair: Judy Gibbons

Jacques Cadranel, Deborah Davis, Julie Harris, Ian Hudson, Peter Vicary-Smith, Kevin Wall and Tony Ward

Judy Gibbons (Chair)

Judy Gibbons is a non-executive Director on the boards of Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Hammerson plc, Guardian Media Group plc and Virgin Money Giving and is a Trustee of Somerset House Trust. She has over 30 years’ experience in digital technology as Corporate Vice-President at Microsoft and in senior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Apple Inc. and Accel Partners.

Judy has an MSc in Global Leadership & Strategy from London Business School and a BSc (Hons) in Engineering.

Judy joined the Which? Limited Board in April 2017.

Jacques Cadranel

Jacques Cadranel is Which?’s Group Finance Director. After qualifying with Price Waterhouse Coopers, Jacques spent 20 years in a variety of commercially focused finance roles. These ranged from large multinationals including Thomson Reuters, Readers Digest and Rio Tinto, to start-ups such as Utilities Exchange and Carbon Markets.

Jacques was appointed to the Which? Limited Board in October 2010.

Deborah Davis

Deborah Davis currently holds non-executive roles in Intelligent Environments and SATIB Conservation Trust. She is also an investor and advisor to start-up internet firms and an avid wildlife conservationist. Her executive career spans more than 25 years in high technology areas and includes 14 years in European and global Vice President roles at PayPal, eBay, Symantec and Verizon.

Deborah was appointed to the Which? Limited Board in January 2015.





Julie Harris

Julie Harris is Group Managing Director of Immediate Media Company, a specialist interest content and platform company and one of the largest consumer media businesses in the UK. Julie was previously CEO of WGSN group, a global insight, intelligence and analytics business. Julie has more than 25 years' experience working in the print and digital environment, publishing market-leading consumer print and on-line brands and building regional and global digital information businesses.

Julie was appointed to the Which? Limited Board in September 2015.

Ian Hudson

Ian Hudson is CEO, CEO of Dorling Kindersley. Ian’s publishing career began in 1988, joining magazine publisher, Marshall Cavendish, as financial controller. He joined Random House in 1992 and was appointed to the Board in 1996. Ian is a member of the Supervisory Board of parent company, Bertelsmann, and Chair of the Bertelsmann Management Representation Council.

Ian was appointed to the Which? Limited Board in November 2015.

Peter Vicary Smith, Chief Executive of Which?

Peter Vicary-Smith took over as Chief Executive of Which? in September 2004 after nearly eight years working as Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Research UK. Before that, Peter was Head of Appeals at Oxfam, which had been his first job in the charity sector after a commercial start to his career. Straight from university, Peter worked in marketing for Procter & Gamble and Mars before moving to the management consultancy, McKinsey.

Kevin Wall

Kevin Wall is Chairman, UK Corporate Banking and Vice Chairman Investment Banking at Barclays Bank PLC. He is also a trustee of the Barclays Pension Fund. Kevin joined the Barclays Group in 1981 and has held roles in corporate banking, project finance and foreign exchange in the UK, US and Australia. He has a BSc (Hons) in Accounting and Financial Analysis from Warwick University.

Kevin joined the Board on 1 March 2010.

Tony Ward OBE, Deputy Chair

Tony Ward is an experienced Non-Executive Director, and is currently the Senior Independent Director on the Board of the OCS Group Limited. His last Executive position was as Group Services Director at BAA Plc, responsible for IT, Airside Operations, Security and Health & Safety. Prior to joining BAA, he was the Group HR Director for Kingfisher Plc. Formerly, Tony was the Deputy Chair of the Commission for Racial Equality.

Tony joined the Board on 1 July 2012, having been first co-opted to the Council on 1 September 2011.