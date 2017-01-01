Which? Member Helpline customer charter Our aim - outstanding every time

Through a number of different mechanisms, we regularly evaluate the service we provide, and do all that we can to ensure that we deliver an experience that is outstanding every time.

For every interaction you have with us, through any channel, we will ensure that our Member Service staff will be:

Well trained and knowledgeable about all aspects of our work and services

Professional, courteous and efficient

Prompt and helpful

Available to assist with your enquiries, Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm, and Saturday 9am to 1pm. We will ensure that a decision maker is always available

Empowered to deal with your enquiry as quickly as possible, keeping you informed of the progress throughout

Sure to treat your personal information with respect

If you choose to contact us by phone, you can be assured that we will

Answer your call as quickly as possible – your call will initially be answered by our simple automated system which will ensure that your call is routed to the most appropriate Adviser to help

Introduce our Member Service Advisers by name, providing you with a reference for your call

Advise you if we need to transfer your call to another area of the business, making sure that your call connects

Ensure that we help you to make the most of your membership – providing you with a personalised service with the provision of independent and practical advice from people you can trust.

You are at the heart of what we do

Your opinions are very valuable to us as they help us to improve our products and services. If you have feedback about any aspect of our service, please write to our Member Service Department at PO Box 44, Hertford, SG14 1LH.

If things go wrong

We are committed to giving all of our members the highest level of service, but we know that sometimes we don’t get it right. If this happens, our aim is to deal with your complaint in the fairest and most effective manner. Please tell us if you think that we can do something to improve our service by following the steps below

Step 1 – tell the Adviser dealing with your enquiry, in the first instance, that you are not happy with the service that you have received. We aim to put things right straight away.

Step 2 – if the Adviser hasn’t been able to sort out your complaint about the service we have provided, you can raise your concerns with the Team Manager. This can be done either by phone or in writing to our offices at P O Box 44, Hertford SG14 1LH

Step 3 – Alternatively, or in the unlikely event that you remain unhappy, you have the option to refer the matter to the Member Service Manager at P O Box 44, Hertford SG14 1LH

At each step, we will advise you as soon as we receive your letter, and will provide you with a full response within ten working days.

Our written response will

Answer all of the points that you raise

Be factually correct and jargon free

Contain the contact details of the person responding

We take complaints about our service seriously. If we get things wrong it is important that you tell us so that we can put matters right. This helps us to improve our service in the future for all of our members.