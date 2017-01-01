Customer views

Your opinions matter. Although our independent reviews give expert assessments of the latest products, even the best test lab can’t hope to discover as much about a product in a few weeks of testing as you can over a period of months or years. Here’s how you can help others choose the best product for their needs, and help us improve our future testing and research.

How to submit your views

1. To leave a comment you need to log in and create a screen name in the “My Account” section.

2. Use the search box below or our site search to find the product you want to comment on.



3. Select your product and leave a comment in the review area.

Want to get started?

Search for a product now:

Or maybe you own one of these popular products? Click to go through to our reviews and leave your comments on the products in that category that you own.

Coffee machine reviews

Dishwasher reviews

Kettle reviews

Laptop reviews

Printer reviews

Tablet reviews

Television reviews

Tumble dryer reviews

Vacuum cleaner reviews

Washing machine reviews

Why should you leave a review?

Watch our video to find out why you should leave a review.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

What do we do with your feedback?

More than 36,000 members have already helped each other by sharing their reviews since 2010.

When you share your experiences of products with us, we can:

tell manufacturers how to improve their products

alert manufacturers and consumers to potential safety issues

enhance testing to focus on the features that matter most to you

remove Best Buy status if you uncover serious reliability issues

help you buy the right products for your needs.

Help others choose the best product for their needs, and help us improve our future testing and research by leaving a product review.