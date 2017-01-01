Help wanted
Help us by sharing your views on the following:
Cash machine fraud
Have you been victim of fraud at a cash machine? We’d like to hear about your experiences. Marie Kemplay
Ticket resale sites
Have you ever bought an event ticket from GetMeIn, SeatWave, StubHub or Viagogo? We want to know if you realised it was a resale site, and to find out how much you paid in fees. Chiara Cavaglieri
Computing costs
Have you saved money on home computing? Maybe you’ve cut the cost of software and storage? If you’ve got a tip you’d like to share, get in touch and, if possible, tell us how much you’ve saved. Jenny Ross
Buying a kitchen
Have you recently bought a kitchen? What was your experience of the sales process? Were you offered any discounts or sale prices? Were you pressured to buy? Liz Ransome
Copycat websites
Have you used a copycat website? Perhaps you’ve paid over the odds to get your driving licence or passport renewed. If so, let us know. Rob Goodman
Unused landlines
Do you regularly make and receive calls on your cordless phone? Or it is seldom used and you only have it because it’s part of your broadband package? We want to hear from you. Alison Potter
Supermarket supply
Did you used to work for a supplier of supermarket own-branded products, or do you have a special insight into the way supply chains work? Matt Stevens
Airline disputes
Have you had a dispute with your airline? Which? Travel wants to hear about your experiences of the new Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) providers, the Retail Ombudsman or CEDR. Trevor Baker
Responses
To respond to any request here, just send us an email at helpwanted@which.co.uk and include the title in the subject box. Please include your name, day and evening phone numbers, email address and Which? membership number if you’re a member. You should be willing to appear in Which? magazines or online, with a photo.
We greatly appreciate your replies and read every one, but we regret that we cannot respond personally to them all.