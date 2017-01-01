Which? Connect survey panel
Which? Connect is our exclusive online research panel made up of around 30,000 Which? members who take part in a variety of research activities including surveys and focus groups.
This research feeds directly into our magazine articles, our online content, scheduling ideas for forthcoming magazine issues and our lobbying and campaigning work. This means Connect members stay at the heart of everything we do. Being part of Connect means you’ll ensure Which? members have a fundamental input into what we research and how we deliver change that has a lasting and positive impact.
Why should I join?
- It's free to join!
- You’ll receive a monthly newsletter where there will be different opportunities to get involved in our research.
- You can take part in as many or as few research activities as you like (for example, surveys, workshops, focus groups etc.) and you can unsubscribe from the panel at any time.
A message from Nikki Stopford (Director of Research & Content Creation) about the impact being a member of Connect has on research carried out by Which?
Watch the video below to find out why you can make a difference through joining Which? Connect.
Please enable JavaScript to access this content.
How do I join Which? Connect?
Which? Connect is open to all Which? subscribers.
CLICK HERE to join the Which? Connect panel
Visit our FAQs page to find more information on what you will need to do once you join and for any other questions you may have.
If you're not a Which? subscriber and would like to be, then you can take out a £1 trial Which? subscription.