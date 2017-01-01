Our websites and services

Which.co.uk

This is our online service - with a whole host of content and benefits in addition to the features available to Which? magazine subscribers.

Which? Birth Choice

A hub of information to help you decide the best place to give birth, matching your own preferences and circumstances to local services.

Which? Campaigns

Which? campaigns to make people's lives simpler and fairer. Get involved in our latest campaigns and find out how to take action. Let's make change happen.

Which? Computing Helpdesk

Which? Computing Helpdesk offers jargon-free technical support and buying advice to members, to help them make sense of their computing issues.

Which? Consumer Rights

Our Consumer Rights site helps you find quick solutions to your everyday consumer problems. Find simple explanations of legislation, as well as template letters and step-by-step guides.

Which? Conversation

Join the debate on Which? Convo - the place to comment on how today's consumer issues affect your life.

Which? Conveyancing

Conveyancing is the legal process you go through when buying or selling a property, remortgaging or extending a lease. We can offer you conveyancing support and step-by-step advice.

Which? Elderly Care

A site designed to provide you with independent, clear and well-informed information on the subject of elderly care. From housing options to financing care.

Which? In Scotland

Our Scotland office, based in Edinburgh, works to ensure that Which? is influential in Holyrood by engaging with senior decision makers and responding to key issues in Scotland on consumer issues. We do this by providing up to date briefings on our priority issues, and being the first port of call for decision makers in Government, Parliament and others in the consumer landscape.

We also run Scottish-specific campaigns from the Scottish office - see more on our current campaigns.

If you need to contact us, please do so at 10 York Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3EP or on 0131 5231341

You can also contact us at Scotland@which.co.uk

Which? iPad edition

For magazine subscribers, we also offer an all-new tablet app, which puts three years of digital editions at your fingertips, with handy search and save tools. You can download it from the iTunes Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore.

Which? Legal

Which? Legal offers members access, by phone and email, to our team of specialist legal advisers. Receive the best advice for your individual case and all the support you need to take the next steps.

Which? Local

From plumbers to plasterers, hairdressers to tree surgeons, our local recommendations site features thousands of recommendations made by Which? members for traders and services in the UK.

Which? Mortgage Advisers

Get it right first time with our fully impartial, expert advisers to guide you. Which? Mortgage Advisers searches over 11,000 deals, checking direct and broker-only products to find one that's right for you.

Which? Money Compare

We launched our money comparison site in 2014, allowing consumers to compare all credit cards, savings accounts and mortgages available on the market.

Which? Switch

We launched the online switching service to provide consumers with a transparent and impartial view of all current gas and electricity tariff options.

Which? Tech Daily Blog

Which? Tech Daily is a technology blog written by the tech experts behind Which? and Which? Computing which tells you all about the latest trends and gadgets.

Which? Trusted Traders

Which? Trusted Traders helps you search online for local, reputable traders that have been endorsed by Which?. From plumbers to mechanics and everything in between.

Which? University

Launched in September 2012, Which? University is a free website designed to help students make more informed decisions about their higher education choices.

Which? Wills

We believe everyone in the UK should have a will. That's why we launched Which? Wills, an easy online solution that enables you to put your affairs in order without having to visit a high street solicitor.

7 in 7

If you download our Which? tablet app, you can keep up to date with the latest news and reviews we've published in the last seven days. You can download it from the iTunes Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore.

Ongoing Policy work

Which? Policy underpins all the work we do to campaign for consumers. Our mission is to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives.