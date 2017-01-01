Which? Money Helpline

Video transcript

It's very interesting working on the Money Helpline. You tend to speak to various people from the least experienced to the most experienced. >> A lot of people come to me after they've been trying to phone HMRC, maybe trying 45, 50 minutes I get told I've been waiting for HMRC. By the time you speak to me, they're kind of like, oh finally! I can speak to somebody who understands and who's gonna help me.



>> Yeah, we get all sorts of calls. I mean we had one the other day, a member who got pension fund, he wrote to his pension company to ask for the money, they'd lost it. >> There was a member who was investing 20,000 on the back of a cold call and some sort of an overseas investment and the payment had only been made that particular morning. So I intervened and asked the bank to return the money to them.



>> Well, he came to us we knew who to call, we knew which people to contact in that organization and he ended up with his money. >> I have been in the banking world where there's always a lot of pressure to sell products. I didn't really like working in that pressured world. >> The major difference between working on the Helpline and working in the bank, is the fact that they're quiet grateful for the advice you give on the Helpline whereas at the bank there was always sort of a hidden agenda, is this guy gonna sell me something, or what am I gonna walk away with today that I don't need.



>> The best part of my job is in helping people and making things understandable, helping them out. >> It's definitely a lot more satisfying working on the Helpline than it is anywhere else really because of the fact that you get the thank you at the end. >> Take a trial to Which? and get unlimited access to our money experts.



