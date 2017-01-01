Surveys

While our rigorous lab tests provide us with independent assessments of the products we test – your views are just as important in helping shape the topic and content of our articles.

This is why each month we survey thousands of members from Which?, Which? Connect (our online member community) and the general public on topics that range from how people feel about their local supermarkets, to their banks, broadband providers and energy suppliers.

How does this information help?

We use the information we gather to inform our magazine articles, our online content, our schedules and our lobbying and campaigning work.

In particular, our surveys help position the voice of our members at the heart of our work at Which? ensuring that your views have a fundamental input into what we research and how we deliver change that can have a lasting and positive impact.

Get involved

Get involved with Which? research by joining Which? Connect, or look at our Help Wanted page.

Recent surveys

4,335 people told us how they'd rate their leisure stay in a UK hotel chain

5,010 members told us about their experiences of using peer-to-peer lending websites

10,779 members were surveyed about their boilers and how satisfied they were with them

7,514 members told us about their experience of using UK airports

39,292 people told us what they thought of their car in the Which? 2012 car survey, the UK's biggest reliability and car satisfaction survey

11,963 members of Which? Connect gave their views on their telecom providers and the switching process

11,248 members shared their supermarket experiences

9,197 members of Which? Connect who told us about their experiences of Price Comparison websites

9,324 members of Which? told us about the reliability of electronic goods

8,271 UK adults told us how satisfied they were with their energy companies

4,243 members were surveyed about their wine clubs

4,239 members of Which? Connect responded to out UK visitor attractions survey

4,027 UK rail passengers told us about their experiences of UK train companies

2,631 people provided feedback on the service they get from their Dentist

1,995 people shared their thoughts on healthy eating and how they expect the government, supermarkets and food industry should tackle the issue

1,200 Which? members told us about their experiences of renewing their home insurance

1,009 people explained how their grocery shopping habits had changed in response to the current economic climate

Help us with our research

Some of our surveys involve the general British public while others conducted through Which? Connect, our Which? member community.

Find out more about Which? Connect here, including how you can get involved.