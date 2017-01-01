Which? Legal Unlimited legal advice from our top consumer lawyers

Sorting out any kind of legal dispute can be a real headache and very expensive. Which? Legal deals with tens of thousands of cases every year and knows how to protect your rights and get you justice. Whatever your problem, our team of experienced lawyers are waiting to help solve it.

Which? Legal offers professional legal advice from our expert lawyers at unrivalled value. Our membership is like having your own personal lawyer at the end of the phone. We are not a call centre with operators with briefing sheets; all of our advisers are legally qualified with many years of experience.

We can advise you directly on a wide range of problems involving:

Problems with products and services you buy

Employment law

Parking and clamping fines

Holiday problems

Advice for small business on goods and services they purchase when acting as a consumer i.e. not for resale

Noisy neighbours

Landlord and tenancy advice for private residential tenants

Wills and probate

For just £98 a year anyone in your household can enjoy unlimited telephone and email access to Which? Legal.

To find out more about us, call us on 01992 878 921.

No question is too small. Join Which? Legal now!