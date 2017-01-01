What does Which? do?

Meet Tomahawk
A vital part of the extraordinary lengths Which? goes to when testing products
Meet Tomahawk
Only Which? uses the bedding of Tomahawk the dog to test some washing machines*
*that’s actually what we do
We test thousands of products and services that people want to buy, from savings accounts to pushchairs and washing machines to digital cameras. Our information and advice puts you in control, so that you can make informed decisions about your purchases.
What else we do
You may be surprised by how far we go with our testing
This is what we actually do
You may be surprised by the lengths we go to with our testing. We care about what matters to you. So when we put products through their paces, we test how you would use them - to uncover how they really perform.
For example when we test pushchairs, we don’t just look at weight and dimensions. We send mums and dads round the park with them – on our specially designed obstacle course! That’s how we discovered that some pushchairs aren’t good for tall people.
Why we're different
Find out what makes a Which? membership worth every penny
Watch our video to see the Which? difference
If we can’t back something up, we won’t say it. When you come to us, you get informed answers. Whatever you’re buying, we can help you make the right choice.
We help you seek out which products will last for months, and which will last for years. As our reviews are unbiased and independent, when you choose one of our ‘Best Buy’ products, you can feel confident you’re buying the best.
And that’s not all
With a Which? membership, we’ll help you choose the right products, but you’ll also get much more:
What's inside Which?
Technology
Which? reviews and tests a whole range of technology products, and also gives you useful tips on how best to use them.
Home & Garden
Expert reviews on home appliances, and essential buying and safety advice for products to help your home run smoothly.
Cars
Our expert testers review more than 140 cars each year to give you all the facts on car reliability, safety and fuel economy.
Money
Which? covers everything from credit cards to insurance, saving you time and money when making important decisions.
Baby & Child
We rigorously test Baby & Child products so that you can buy the safest and most practical products for your child.
Energy
We'll give you practical advice to help you cut your energy bills, as well as help you to steer clear of energy guzzling appliances.
What does Which? do?
As well as full online access to which.co.uk, member access includes a monthly copy of Which? magazine, delivered straight to your door. Packed with the most relevant reviews and essential articles from our expert team, Which? magazine is your monthly digest of consumer news and independent advice.
Take our £1 trial for instant access to full test results and all our independent, unbiased reviews. We'll tell you our Best Buys - the top performing, best value products as recommended by our experts - as well as our Don’t Buys, the products you should avoid. Our site is packed with jargon-free advice to help you work out what to look for when buying, how much you need to spend and how to get your product working when you get it home.
As a Which? member, you’ll be able to access free guides, tackling the subjects that interest our members most. Covering money, technology and gardening, the guides can help you resolve problems, make better choices and learn new skills.
Take our £1 trial and you’ll also have unlimited access to consumer legal advice via Which? Legal Service. Our team of fully qualified lawyers are on hand to advise on any consumer related issues, from dodgy gym contracts through to disputes with builders and retailers. Which? Legal Service is an unbeatable source of advice and is instantly accessible when you sign up for member access.
If you're looking for a plumber, builder or hairdresser, nothing beats a good recommendation. That's why we created Which? Local - the easy way to find reliable tradespeople and services in your local area. And because we list only the details of businesses who’ve been highly rated by Which? members, you can really rely on our recommendations. If you take the £1 Which? trial, you’ll receive a Which? Local account for free.
If you spot something you like when you're out shopping and want to know what we think, just give us a call. Take our £1 trial and you’ll have access to expert advice online and by phone. Our team is available weekdays from 8:30am to 6pm and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. So if you need a second opinion, just ask Which?.