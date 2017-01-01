Which? Policy
Which? Policy underpins all the work we do to campaign for consumers
The Which? mission is to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives. We identify where consumers are experiencing problems, and through programmes of research, debate and consumer dialogue we develop effective, practical policy solutions.
Consumer policy themes
Sensible and effective regulation should protect consumers and help markets to function more efficiently
Financial Services
The financial services industry should be responsible, providing consumers with transparent, value-for-money products that meet their needs
Food
All consumers should have access to safe, affordable, nutritious and good quality food that enables healthy lifestyles and informed choices
Public services
Consumers should have access to clear information and advice about public services such as education, health and social care and access to redress when things go wrong
Scotland
All consumers should receive adequate protection, choice and rights with regard to areas which are devolved to the Scottish Parliament
Super-complaints
Which? uses its super-complaint powers to address market failures and enable informed decision-making by empowering consumers
Travel and Transport
Consumers need transport services that provide safety, value for money, choice and information on travel rights and redress
Utilities: Energy, Water, Telecoms
Consumers need energy, water and telecom companies to offer them value for money, choice, easy switching and information on their rights to redress
Other sectors
We identify consumer issues and work to develop effective and practical solutions
Which? campaigns
The policy research that we do provides the foundations for Which? campaigns.
Read more about our Campaigns work and find out how we're fighting to get a better deal for consumers.
Get in touch
What would you like to see in our policy section? Email the policy team to let us know.