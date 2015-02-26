Consumer policy themes
Resources
- Which? Briefing - How can consumer power be harnessed to improve market outcomes? (PDF: 111Kb)
08 November 2016
Which? briefing setting out our recommendations for how regulators should approach the design and implementation of interventions in markets that aim to change consumer behaviour.
- The role of demand-side remedies in driving effective competition (PDF: 648Kb)
07 November 2016
A review for Which? by Professor Amelia Fletcher from the Centre of Competition Policy, University of East Anglia.
- Which? Briefing - Better Protected? The consumer landscape reforms (PDF: 175Kb)
26 February 2015
Which? briefing setting out the strengths and weaknesses resulting from the changes to the consumer enforcement landscape.
- Which? - Eight strategies to guide effective consumer representation (PDF: 153Kb)
26 February 2015
Which? briefing setting out best practice in relation to consumer engagement in policy development by regulators.
