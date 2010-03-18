Financial Services
Resources
- Future of Banking Commission - The Full Report (PDF: 2255Kb)
18 March 2010
- Better Pensions - Which? Report (PDF: 325Kb)
06 March 2015
The pension reforms coming into effect in April 2015 have the potential to improve outcomes for many retirees. People will be able to exercise greater choice, and will have access to high quality information and guidance. However, more adequate consumer protections need to be in place to ensure retirees are supported to get the best outcomes from the reforms.
