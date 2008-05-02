Food
- A taste for change - Which? Briefing - Responsibility Deal (PDF: 938Kb)
10 December 2012
- Choosing the right ingredients: The future of food in Scotland - Which? Response (PDF: 85Kb)
02 May 2008
Which? supported a joined-up approach to ensure food is healthier, safe, produced sustainably and the global nature of the food supply chain is addressed.
- Ensuring consumer-focused food law enforcement - Which? Briefing (PDF: 531Kb)
14 January 2014
Our research has found that some local authorities are meeting their obligations and providing a good service. But others are having difficulty ensuring compliance with hygiene rules, and work ensuring accurate labelling and food quality is particularly suffering.
- Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? Briefing (PDF: 60Kb)
01 August 2009
This Which? briefing set out the need for more action on how financial incentives can be used to make healthier choices cheaper and more accessible.
- Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? Report (PDF: 356Kb)
01 July 2009
This report, commissioned by Which?, reviewed the potential role financial incentives or disincentives can play in making healthier choices easier.
- Food Enforcement in Scotland - Which? Briefing (PDF: 398Kb)
12 February 2015
Which? research ranking local authorities for their performance on food law enforcement, highlighting variation across the country and the need for a more strategic approach to ensure effective consumer protection wherever people live.
- Food System Challenges - Public dialogue on food system challenges and possible solutions (PDF: 783Kb)
06 August 2015
Which? and Government Office for Science (with co-funding by Sciencewise for the Government Office for Science contribution) commissioned research to understand the public’s priorities for Britain’s future food supply, the wider food system that underpins this and their expectations, any misgivings and level of engagement with the issues.
- Making sustainable food choices easier - Which? Report (PDF: 1561Kb)
25 September 2010
This paper considers consumer attitudes to sustainable food labelling and sets out the principles that should form the basis of a more user-friendly approach that makes sustainable food choices easier.
- The EU Review of Official Controls - Which? Briefing (PDF: 159Kb)
01 October 2013
Which? briefing setting out the key issues to be addressed as part of the review of the EU Official Controls Regulation which specifies how food law enforcement should be carried out in Member States.
- The Food Enforcement Lottery - Which? Briefing (PDF: 509Kb)
12 February 2015
Which? research ranking local authorities for their performance on food law enforcement, highlighting variation across the country and the need for a more strategic approach to ensure effective consumer protection wherever people live.
- The future of food - giving consumers a say - Which? Report (PDF: 1313Kb)
26 April 2013
- The State of Our Plates: Food in Public Institutions - Which? Report (PDF: 1310Kb)
16 September 2011
Which? report assessing progress made around the UK introducing standards for healthier food in hospitals, schools, nurseries and residential care homes.
- Which? Report - Cutting back and trading down: the impact of rising food prices (PDF: 2189Kb)
19 November 2013
Which? research highlighting how consumers are being affected by rising food prices, developing a range of coping strategies and the action needed by supermarkets and the Government in the short and longer-term to help reduce the impact.
- Which? consultation response to the Sentencing Council Guidelines (PDF: 250Kb)
26 February 2015
Which? response to the consultation revising the Sentencing Council guidelines that include food safety and hygiene offences supporting the need to ensure that there is a stronger deterrent.
- Which? submission to the Health Committee's inquiry into the impact of diet and physical activity on health (PDF: 210Kb)
26 February 2015
Which? submission calling for more action to enable consumers to make healthier choices, particularly in relation to reducing levels of fat, sugar and salt in foods, responsible promotions and consistent labelling.
- Which? Briefing - A new food standards body for Scotland (PDF: 168Kb)
21 February 2014
Which? briefing highlighting the need for the proposed new Scottish food agency to cover food safety, standards and nutrition and to be legally required to put consumers first, be independent and operate openly and transparently.
- Elliott Review Interim Report - Which? Briefing (PDF: 208Kb)
01 February 2014
Which? comments broadly supporting the recommendations in the Review's Interim Report.
- Elliott Review into the Integrity and Assurance of Food Supply Networks - Which? Briefing (PDF: 300Kb)
01 August 2013
Which? evidence to the Elliott Review looking at the assurance and integrity of food supply chains following the widescale contamination of products with horsemeat.
