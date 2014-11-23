Public services
Resources
- A degree of value: value for money from the student perspective - Which? report (PDF: 1685Kb)
23 November 2014
Following a period of rapid reform, including increased costs and greater competition, our new report considers whether the market is delivering value for money for students. It draws on research findings to set out a range of concerns including with the academic offer, the support students receive to enter employment and changes to courses. It identifies three broad areas for reform including better information and advice; consumer protection and changes to the regulatory system.
PDF files require Adobe Acrobat Reader software (opens in a new window).