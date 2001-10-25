Super-complaints
- Which? super-complaint - Consumer safeguards in the market for push payments (PDF: 278Kb)
23 September 2016
Which? super-complaint: Consumer safeguards in the market for push payments
- "Rip-off" card surcharges: Consumers speak out - Which? - Super-complaint dossier (PDF: 1438Kb)
30 March 2011
Which? presents the experiences of consumers faced with surcharges when paying for goods and services.
- Misleading pricing practices - Which? super-complaint (PDF: 4769Kb)
21 April 2015
This super-complaint asks the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to investigate misleading and opaque pricing practices in the grocery sector, including confusing and misleading special offers, a lack of easily comparable prices because of the limitations of unit pricing and reductions in pack sizes without any corresponding price change.
- Misleading pricing practices - super-complaint annexe (PDF: 2191Kb)
21 April 2015
Supermarket special offers exposed.
- Interest calculation methods - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 237Kb)
01 April 2007
Which? complained that differences in the way credit card interest rates were calculated had led to different interest charges to consumers despite the APR of credit cards being the same.
- Legal Services in Scotland - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 221Kb)
01 May 2007
Stated to the Office of Fair Trading that consumers in Scotland still don’t have the choice and competition in legal services that they need.
- Payment Method Surcharges - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 2127Kb)
30 March 2011
This super-complaint is about the surcharges applied when customers pay with a credit or debit card. We argue that surcharges make advertised prices difficult to compare and that these surcharges are often excessive.
- Private dentistry market - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 55Kb)
25 October 2001
Which? outlined concerns with transparency of prices, weak competitive pressure due to ineffective new entry and lack of access to NHS dentistry, and failure to follow British Dental Association guidance.
- Care home sector - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 95Kb)
01 December 2003
The supercomplaint outlined concerns with transparency of fees, cross-subsidy between publicly and privately funded residents, local dominance of purchasers and providers, lack of redress, independence of residents, and lack of reliable information.
