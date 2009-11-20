Energy and Environment Security, sustainability and affordability

Turning up the heat: Getting a fair deal for District Heating users - Which? Report (PDF: 2205Kb)

31 March 2015 District heating could supply heat to 8 million UK homes by 2030. However, district heating consumers cannot switch suppliers, have no control over the price they pay and most have no access to ombudsman services. Which? found widespread consumer dissatisfaction with district heating and has called on government to act.

Which? Response - Electricity Market Reform: eligibility for exemption from the costs of contracts for difference (PDF: 313Kb)

27 August 2013 Which? believes that these exemptions amount to industrial policy and should be paid for through taxation. There has been insufficient analysis of the impact of exemptions on vulnerable households and into the impact on household bills beyond 2020.

The Imbalance of Power: wholesale costs and retail prices (PDF: 3794Kb)

17 July 2013 Which? does not believe that wholesale market arrangements work in the interests of consumers and this report calls for a review of the market. We recommend that supply is ring-fenced from generation within the vertically integrated companies, that the quality and quantity of price data is improved and that comprehensive external monitoring of the wholesale market is introduced.

The Imbalance of Power: the challenge of decarbonisation (PDF: 8822Kb)

17 July 2013 Which? believes that the government is not doing enough to help keep prices down for consumers in meeting the challenge of decarbonisation. Costs must be kept in check and passed on fairly and transparently to consumers.