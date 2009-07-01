Healthier choices Financial incentives
- Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? Briefing (PDF: 60Kb)
01 August 2009
This Which? briefing set out the need for more action on how financial incentives can be used to make healthier choices cheaper and more accessible.
- Financial incentives and disincentives to encourage healthy eating - Which? Report (PDF: 356Kb)
01 July 2009
This report, commissioned by Which?, reviewed the potential role financial incentives or disincentives can play in making healthier choices easier.
