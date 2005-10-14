Healthier choices Food standards

The State of Our Plates: Food in Public Institutions - Which? Report (PDF: 1310Kb)

16 September 2011 Which? report assessing progress made around the UK introducing standards for healthier food in hospitals, schools, nurseries and residential care homes.

Government buying standards for food - Which? Response (PDF: 44Kb)

26 January 2011 Which? supports the introduction of government food buying standards but calls for the scope to be extended to other organisations such as hospitals and schools and for the criteria to be strengthened in several areas.

Draft criteria for the Healthier Food Mark - Which? Response (PDF: 49Kb)

08 July 2009 Which? supported the development of a healthier food mark to encourage provision of healthier and more sustainable food in public institutions in England, but expressed concern about the weakness of the criteria.

Proposed Healthy Eating in Schools Measure Committee (Wales) - Which? Response (PDF: 28Kb)

20 June 2008 Which? supported mandatory standards for school meals in Wales in line with the approach adopted across the rest of the UK.

Impatient for Change: Hospital food – Which? Briefing (PDF: 72Kb)

01 December 2007 Which? presented research with patients and staff highlighting problems with hospital food and called for action from individual hospitals and national governments.

Appetite for Life: Quality of school meals (Wales) - Which? Response (PDF: 142Kb)

31 October 2006 Which? supported the introduction of nutritional standards for all food on offer in schools and a whole school approach to food that encourages take-up of healthier meals.

Schools Nutrition and Health Promotion Bill (Scotland) - Which? Response (PDF: 56Kb)

17 July 2006 Which? supported the extension of nutritional standards to all foods and drinks in schools, including free snacks, the anonymous provision of free school meals, local authorities to endeavour to ensure all schools promote healthy foods.

Transforming school food: standards for school food other than lunch - Which? Response (PDF: 119Kb)

03 April 2006 Which? supported the proposals to introduce nutrient and food-based standards in English schools and called for trans fats to also be included.