Healthier choices Food supplements and fortified foods

Bread and Flour Regulations 1998 - Which? Response (PDF: 121Kb)

18 March 2013 Which? called for the Regulations which require mandatory fortification of flour, other than wholemeal flour, to be retained and particularly emphasised the importance of maintaining fortification with iron and calcium.

Options to increase folate intakes of young women (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 52Kb)

22 March 2007 Which? stressed that mandatory fortification should not be recommended until risks to all consumers are better understood. Voluntarily fortified products must be clearly labelled and messages about increasing folate levels should be better disseminated.

Food Supplements: What the new EU legislation means for UK consumers - Which? Briefing (PDF: 52Kb)

01 July 2005 Which? sets out the benefits of the EU’s food supplements directive for consumers in terms of the safety and quality of food supplements, as well as clearer labelling.

Addition of vitamins and minerals to foods (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 85Kb)

27 August 2004 Which? addressed maximum safety levels, quality, clear labelling and regulation of the increasing number of substances offering nutritional or health benefits being added to foods. We argued that companies should not misleadingly fortify less healthy foods.

Added value? Fortified foods - Which? Briefing (PDF: 135Kb)

01 March 2004 Which? argued for controls over fortified foods at EU level, ensuring they are safe to eat and that consumers are not misled into inadvertently buying less healthy foods because they are fortified.

Proposal for regulation on the addition of vitamins and minerals to foods - Which? Response (PDF: 62Kb)

01 February 2004 Which? sets out the need to ensure levels of vitamins and minerals added to food are safe and that consumers are not misled by fortification of less healthy foods.

Folic acid and the prevention of disease - Which? Response (PDF: 94Kb)

01 October 2000 Which? set out conditions that would need to be met to assure consumer safety and choice before such a decision about folic acid fortification could be made.