Healthier choices General nutrition policy

Which? submission to the Health Committee's inquiry into the impact of diet and physical activity on health (PDF: 210Kb)

26 February 2015 Which? submission calling for more action to enable consumers to make healthier choices, particularly in relation to reducing levels of fat, sugar and salt in foods, responsible promotions and consistent labelling.

Responsibility Deal One Year On Which Briefing (PDF: 200Kb)

15 March 2012 On the first anniversary of the Responsibility Deal, Which? has carried out an audit to assess progress and concluded that the current approach is not adequate to address the obesity crisis in the UK.

Hungry for change? Healthier choices progress report 2009 - Which? Report (PDF: 2872Kb)

01 March 2009 Which? compared the progress made by the four UK governments and food industry in tackling the barriers to healthier eating in the 5 years since we published our 12 demands. We also set out a revised agenda for change.

Health Challenge Wales: Action on food and fitness for children and young people - Which? Response (PDF: 71Kb)

02 November 2005 Which? supported the Welsh Assembly Government’s approach to food and fitness. We called for more action on food advertising and promotion, motivating and influencing healthier choices, product development and labelling.

'Choosing Health' White Paper - Which? Briefing (PDF: 76Kb)

01 January 2005 Which? supported the broad approach set out in the government’s ‘Choosing Health’ White Paper around helping to improve diets. We raised concern about a lack of ambition in some areas and about how the government would deliver the proposals.

Health warning to government - Which? Report (PDF: 1069Kb)

01 February 2004 Which? set out 12 demands to government and industry for action to make it easier for consumers to eat healthily – including simplified front-of-pack labelling, more responsible food marketing to children and product reformulation.

Health Select Committee inquiry into Obesity - Which? Response (PDF: 68Kb)

01 April 2003 Which? set out the actions we felt were needed to help tackle obesity based on consumer research and focusing on improving people’s ability to choose a healthy diet.