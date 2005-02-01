Healthier choices Marketing of foods to children

Assessing the impact of the commercial world on children's wellbeing - Which? Response (PDF: 168Kb)

28 July 2008 Which? set out its consumer research and market monitoring of promotions to children across broadcast and non-broadcast media. We gave recommendations for restrictions for products classified by the Nutrient Profiling Model as ‘less healthy’.

Food fables: The truth behind how food companies target children - Which? Report (PDF: 2701Kb)

01 July 2008 Which? reviewed the way leading food companies market foods high in fat, sugar and salt to children and despite some steps forward, highlighted the need for a more responsible approach and tighter restrictions.

Byron Review (harmful or inappropriate material on the internet and in video games) - Which? Response (PDF: 1116Kb)

30 November 2007 In response to the Byron Review Which? looked at risks to children from exposure to potentially harmful or inappropriate material on the internet and in video games, including less healthy foods.

Nutrient profiling model review (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 33Kb)

22 October 2007 Which? reviewed the nutrient profiling model for TV advertising restrictions and urged the FSA to assess whether any foods were being misclassified because of their portion sizes and to look at wider uses of the model.

Cartoon heroes and villains - Which? Report (PDF: 712Kb)

01 August 2007 Which? highlighted the way cartoon characters are used to promote less healthier foods to children, rather than healthier ones and the need for a more responsible approach given concerns about the poor quality of many children’s diets.

TV advertising of food and drink products to children (Ofcom) - Which? Response (PDF: 222Kb)

19 December 2006 Which? is concerned that Ofcom’s proposals to limit the TV advertising of foods high in fat, sugar and/or salt to children did not go far enough.

Food fables: Exploding industry myths on responsible food marketing to kids - Which? Report (PDF: 815Kb)

01 November 2006 Which? set out the range of techniques used by twelve leading food companies to market foods high in fat, sugar and salt to children and the need for tighter and comprehensive controls.

TV advertising of food and drink products to children: Options for new restrictions - Which? Response (PDF: 138Kb)

23 June 2006 Which? called for Ofcom to introduce restrictions to cover TV adverts targeted at children during the times children are most likely to be watching.

Childcatchers: The tricks used to promote unhealthy foods to children - Which? Report (PDF: 391Kb)

01 January 2006 Which? highlighted the vast range of techniques used to promote less healthy foods to children and the need for comprehensive restrictions so they are used to promote healthier choices instead.

Marketing of foods to children - Which? Report (PDF: 3978Kb)

01 October 2005 This report produced for Which? by the Food Commission sets out the wide range of techniques used to promote foods high in fat, sugar and salt to children.

Nutrient profiling (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 56Kb)

26 September 2005 Which? supported a nutrient profiling model to enable advertisement of food and drinks products high in fat, sugar and salt aimed at children to be limited on TV.