Healthier choices Nutrition and health claims

Setting nutrient profiles under European regulation - Which? Response (PDF: 58Kb)

02 December 2008 Which? raised concerns about proposals to establish nutrient profiles to determine which products could carry health and nutrition claims.

The whole truth? Health and nutrition claims - Which? Briefing (PDF: 82Kb)

01 March 2006 EU legislation is needed to require nutrition and health claims to be independently assessed before marketing; nutrient profiles need to be established so foods high in fat, sugar and/or salt cannot misleadingly claim to be a healthy option.

Low-fact labels: Which? Report (PDF: 86Kb)

01 March 2005 Which? research highlighted inaccurate nutrition labelling on a range of products.

The hidden truth: Health and nutrition claims - Which? Briefing (PDF: 179Kb)

01 January 2005 Which? set out measures needed in EU legislation on nutrition and health claims such as: clearly defining claims, stop contradicting healthy eating advice, stop exploitation of children by claims and called for it to cover all types of marketing and labelling.

Food labels: What are our children really eating? - Which? Briefing (PDF: 292Kb)

01 January 2004 Which? research highlighted the way food products targeted at children are labelled and marketed and called for a more honest and responsible approach in line with healthier eating.