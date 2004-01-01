Healthier choices Nutrition labelling and information

Front of pack nutrition labelling - Which? - Consultation Response (PDF: 150Kb)

01 August 2012 Which? response to the UK-wide consultation on front of pack nutrition labelling, calling for the governments to support a consistent approach based on the system shown to work best for consumers and therefore including traffic light colour coding of nutrient levels, 'high', 'medium' or 'low' in text and the percentage guideline daily amount (GDA).

Sandwiches unwrapped - Which? Briefing (PDF: 198Kb)

17 May 2012 Which? research comparing the calorie, fat and salt content of popular sandwiches, highlighting the need for traffic light labelling to be used on front of pack by all retailers to help consumers make informed choices.

Pizzas exposed: Calorie, fat and salt levels compared - Which? Briefing (PDF: 211Kb)

19 January 2011 Which? research compared the calories, fat, saturated fat and salt levels in over 160 cheese and tomato and pepperoni pizzas, highlighting huge variations and the need for more consistent front of pack labelling and realistic portion sizes.

Provision of calorie labelling in catering outlets (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 76Kb)

12 March 2010 Which? supported the principles proposed for voluntary provision of calorie information in catering outlets and emphasised the need for this to be provided at point of choice and for guidance on what the levels mean.

Front of pack nutrition labelling for pre-packed foods (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 50Kb)

05 November 2009 Which? supported consistent use of the front of pack nutrition label including 'high, medium and low', traffic light colours and % GDA which performed best in the FSA's research but expressed concern about certain proposals to amend the traffic light criteria.

Why traffic light labels work best for consumers – Which? Briefing (PDF: 50Kb)

01 January 2007 Which? set out the reasons why manufacturers and retailers should use the Food Standards Agency’s multiple traffic light labelling scheme on front of pack.

Healthy signs? - Which? Report (PDF: 1908Kb)

01 July 2006 Which? tested the performance of different front of pack nutrition labelling schemes and concluded that the FSA’s multiple traffic light labelling scheme works best for consumers.

A voluntary front of pack labelling scheme (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 78Kb)

03 February 2006 Which? supported the FSA’s recommendation for a multiple traffic light nutrition labelling scheme to be used on front of pack.

Low-fact labels: Which? Report (PDF: 86Kb)

01 March 2005 Which? research highlighted inaccurate nutrition labelling on a range of products.

What's really on the menu? - Which? Report (PDF: 186Kb)

01 April 2005 Which? looked at what information consumers want about the nutritional quality of food when eating out and what the industry is doing to provide this.