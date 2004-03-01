Healthier choices Product reformulation and choice

Sandwiches unwrapped - Which? Briefing (PDF: 198Kb)

17 May 2012 Which? research comparing the calorie, fat and salt content of popular sandwiches, highlighting the need for traffic light labelling to be used on front of pack by all retailers to help consumers make informed choices.

Cereals Report: What's in your bowl? - Which? Report (PDF: 226Kb)

16 February 2012 Which? comparison of 50 breakfast cereals showing that while salt levels have improved, sugar levels can still be high and more action is needed to improve labelling and ensure responsible marketing to children.

Pizzas exposed: Calorie, fat and salt levels compared - Which? Briefing (PDF: 211Kb)

19 January 2011 Which? research compared the calories, fat, saturated fat and salt levels in over 160 cheese and tomato and pepperoni pizzas, highlighting huge variations and the need for more consistent front of pack labelling and realistic portion sizes.

Draft recommendations on promotion of lower-fat products (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 63Kb)

12 March 2010 Which? supported FSA work on reducing saturated fat levels in foods and increasing the availability of smaller portion sizes, but stressed the importance of ensuring that this is taken forward without compromising quality, information and choice.

Saturated fat and sugar reductions (FSA) - Which? Response (PDF: 62Kb)

03 November 2009 Which? supported the FSA's work on encouraging reductions in saturated fat and sugar levels in foods and offering a choice of portion sizes, but raised concerns about applying a blanket approach to reductions for more indulgent products.

Cereals report: Going against the grain - Which? Report (PDF: 3470Kb)

30 April 2009 Which? research compared the nutritional content of 100 breakfast cereals from the main supermarkets, highlighting the need for healthier choices, particularly for cereals targeted at children, and clearer labelling.

FSA revision of voluntary salt reduction targets - Which? Response (PDF: 39Kb)

04 November 2008 Which? supported revised targets to encourage further reductions in salt levels across a range of foods.

Ready meals roulette - Which? Report (PDF: 845Kb)

01 June 2007 Which? revisited the nutritional content of ready meals and highlighted the scope to reduce fat and salt levels and make nutrition information clearer.

FSA saturated fat and energy intake programme – Which? Response (PDF: 53Kb)

25 June 2007 Which? supported a four-pronged approach to fat and sugar reductions, including increasing consumer awareness, reformulation of standard products, greater availability of healthier choices and smaller portion sizes.

Cereal reoffenders - Which? Report (PDF: 2743Kb)

01 July 2006 Which? compared the nutritional quality of breakfast cereals and reviewed progress made on labelling, marketing and reformulation of breakfast cereals to ensure healthier choices are easier to make, particularly for children.

Day Chipper - Which? Report (PDF: 569Kb)

01 July 2004 Which? highlighted the need to provide more healthier choices and nutrition information at 20 tourist attractions across the UK.

Cereal offenders - Which? Report (PDF: 707Kb)

01 March 2004 Which? compared breakfast cereals and highlighted the need for a more responsible approach from manufacturers to health and nutrition claims, nutrition labelling and marketing to children, as well as the need to reduce fat, sugar and/or salt.