Scotland Dentistry

Regulation of independent healthcare in Scotland - Which? Response (PDF: 90Kb)

08 October 2010 Which? argued that the scope of independent healthcare regulation should be based on the risk associated with the service, not on the professional role of the individual performing it or the premises in which it takes place.

Smoking, Health and Social Care (Scotland) Bill (Scottish Executive) - Which? - Written submission (PDF: 83Kb)

01 March 2005 Outlined that NHS arrangements do not support a modern approach to dental care and treatment, and act as disincentives to provide NHS dental care; reform needed to promote improved access to NHS care and to ensure high quality care.

Shortage of NHS Dentists (Scotland) - Which? - Briefing (PDF: 36Kb)

01 March 2003 Presented research showing Scottish consumers were being driven into the private sector because they could not find an NHS dentist in their area, their dentist had left the NHS or they could not get the treatment they required on the NHS.