Scotland Economic and regulatory reform
- Which? Briefing - Regulation in Scotland from the consumer perspective (PDF: 103Kb)
18 June 2013
In responding to the Scottish Government's position paper on economic regulation, we foresaw potential benefits to combining more or even all regulators into one body, subject to appropriate resourcing, structure and remit. But we stressed that the emerging experience from other countries was mixed, and that it was the outcomes for consumers that really mattered. For example, co-ordinated enforcement, redress mechanisms that deliver for consumers and independence from government and industry.
