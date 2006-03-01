Scotland Freedom of information
- Freedom of Information Act (Scotland) (2009) - Which? - Consultation response (PDF: 86Kb)
14 January 2009
Responded to Government plans to consider extending the Scottish Freedom of Information Act and obligations to additional organisations, advocating the Government concentrates on the original purposes of the Act and the rights of individuals.
- Freedom of Information Act (Scotland) (2006) - Which? - Consultation response (PDF: 50Kb)
01 March 2006
Argued that any organisation receiving taxpayers’ money, pursuant to a statutory duty, should be brought within the scope of the Freedom of Information Act.
