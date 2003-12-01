Scotland Legal services

The creation of a Scottish Civil Justice Council - Which? Response (PDF: 92Kb)

22 December 2011 Which? supports the creation of a Scottish Civil Justice Council to reform and modernise the courts and legal system, so they are more user-friendly and accessible.

Collective redress in Scotland - Which? Briefing (PDF: 526Kb)

01 June 2011 Which? supports the introduction of collective redress so that consumers can get redress for loss through the courts without facing huge and unreasonable costs.

Lay representation in court - Which? Response (PDF: 48Kb)

30 August 2011 Which? wants people to be able to have a McKenzie Friend or lay supporter in court helping them if they can't find or afford to be represented by a lawyer. That way they have the best chance of a favourable outcome.

Scottish Legal Complaints Commission Draft Rules (Scottish Legal Services Ombudsman) - Which? comments (PDF: 50Kb)

29 May 2008 Which? commented that Scottish consumers would be much better served by the new Legal Complaints Commission for Scotland. Which? welcomed the opening of the Commission in 2008 and comments on the new Rules for the Commission.

Civil Courts Review (Scottish Executive) - Which? response (PDF: 110Kb)

15 April 2008 Which? wanted to see people get justice for poor goods and services through an improved Small Claims system without having to pay for expensive legal services.

Competition in Legal Services (Scotland) - Which? briefing (PDF: 48Kb)

01 March 2008 Stated that Scottish consumers will get better choice and save money if legal services are opened up to more competition.

The Law Society of Scotland’s Consultation on Alternative Business Structures - Which? response (PDF: 70Kb)

31 January 2008 Advised that Scottish consumers would benefit from an independently regulated legal system.

Legal Services in Scotland - Which? Super-complaint (PDF: 221Kb)

01 May 2007 Stated to the Office of Fair Trading that consumers in Scotland still don’t have the choice and competition in legal services that they need.

Reforming complaints handling, Building consumer confidence Regulation of the Legal Profession in Scotland (Scottish Executive Justice Department) - Which? response (PDF: 233Kb)

28 July 2005 Advised that consumers in Scotland need to have more choice and more competition in legal services.