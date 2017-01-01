2014 Consumers' Association Council elections

2014 Consumers' Association Council election results

3 vacancies, 10 candidates

Elected - Peter Shears
Elected - Sharon Darcy
Elected - Jeanie Cruickshank

Not elected - Haidi Jenkin
Not elected - Jonathan Thompson
Not elected - Tim Roberson
Not elected - Andy Burman
Not elected - Christopher Bisco
Not elected - Tim Leunig
Not elected - Peter Calver

