2013 Consumers’ Association Council elections

Council Elections 2013 - results

3 vacancies, 10 candidates

Elected - Jennifer Oscroft

Elected - Jo Coburn

Elected - Chris Willett

Not elected - Donald Grant

Not elected - Haidi Jenkin

Not elected - Charles David Wander

Not elected - Julian Porter

Not elected - Anthony John Havlin

Not elected - Patrick James Denzil Taylor

Not elected - John Bevan

The members elected make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run.

This includes:

Ensuring you continue to get independent, trustworthy advice and support when making purchasing decisions.

Making sure we campaign effectively and on the right issues to empower consumers.

Ensuring that the organisation is run effectively and efficiently.

See more information on what Council members do.