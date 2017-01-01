2013 Consumers’ Association Council elections
Council Elections 2013 - results
3 vacancies, 10 candidates
Elected - Jennifer Oscroft
Elected - Jo Coburn
Elected - Chris Willett
Not elected - Donald Grant
Not elected - Haidi Jenkin
Not elected - Charles David Wander
Not elected - Julian Porter
Not elected - Anthony John Havlin
Not elected - Patrick James Denzil Taylor
Not elected - John Bevan
The members elected make important decisions on your behalf about how Which? is run.
This includes:
- Ensuring you continue to get independent, trustworthy advice and support when making purchasing decisions.
- Making sure we campaign effectively and on the right issues to empower consumers.
- Ensuring that the organisation is run effectively and efficiently.
