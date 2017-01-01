I've been hit with an undeserved speeding ticket, what can I do?

If you’ve been incorrectly issued with a speeding ticket, there are things you can do to defend yourself. Find out more on this page.

Appeal a speeding ticket video

You weren't the driver of the vehicle

If you’re caught speeding, you'll receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP).

This will ask if you were the driver at the time of the offence, and if not, who was driving. You can't simply state that you don't know who was driving.

However, if you can show you genuinely can't ascertain who the driver was that should amount to a defence when your case comes to court.

For example, you could use this defence if your car has been stolen.

If this is the case, you can use police reports or the crime reference number to prove you weren’t driving.

The NIP must be served within 14 days of the date of the offence and the summons must be issued within six months of the offence.

You weren't travelling at the alleged speed (or you believe the camera was defective and recorded the wrong speed)

You weren't doing the alleged speed

You might find that, while accepting you’ve exceeded the speed limit, you disagree with the speed suggested by the police.

In this case, when your case comes to court you should plead guilty.

You must inform the police that you'll be challenging the speed they've recorded and that you intend to give evidence, such as calling witnesses, to prove your actual speed.

The officer administrating the fine must attend the hearing to argue his side of the story. If the police do not arrange this, you could end up with a lesser fine.

You’re sure you weren’t speeding

If you’re certain that you weren’t exceeding the limit, plead not guilty. It may be that another vehicle caused an officer to misjudge your speed.

Should this be the case, it's worth cross examining the police officers in court and calling upon anyone in the car with you to confirm your actual speedometer reading at the time.

You might suspect that the speed camera was wrong. All speed cameras must have a calibration certificate, proving their accuracy.

Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to challenge the certificate and the court will almost certainly accept the reading.