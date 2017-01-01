What are my shopping rights in a Christmas sale?

Do you know your Christmas shopping rights?
-
Michael Patterson says:
<p>I bought two items of bed linen from a local store at a special price on Black Friday. Without opening the packaging it was clear when I got them home that they were the wrong size. When I took...
-
Ashley Patterson says:
<p>I bought a coat online using a promotional code and returned the item within 7 days of receiving it. The company are now saying I am not entitled to a refund, only online store credit. Reading...
-
Pamela says:
<p>I brought my husband and pair of slippers which turned out to be too tight for him. Had the receipt but shop would not exchange because he had worn them. (Only worn to see if they were ok) ....