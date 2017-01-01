Going on holiday is something we all look forward to. But if things go wrong, a relaxing break can turn into a nightmare. From delayed flights to overbooked hotel rooms, our advice can help if your holiday heaven turns into holiday hell.
Flights

If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you may be able to claim compensation or get a refund - it'll depend on the reason for the delay or cancellation. Our guides and free letter tools can help you claim.

Package holidays

If you book a package holiday, you have rights under the Package Travel Regulations. This means descriptions of holidays must be accurate. Our guides help you claim if you’re unhappy with your holiday.

Holiday accommodation

If you arrive at your destination to find your hotel or self-catering accommodation is not what you expected or a problem arises during your holiday, our guides can help you make a complaint or claim compensation.

Train delays

If you’ve been delayed on a train journey, you may be able to claim compensation. Our guides explain when and how to claim, what to do if you have a season ticket and any exceptions to compensation rules.

Cruises & ferries

If you experience a problem before or during your cruise, such as unexpected itinerary changes, you may be able to claim compensation. Find out what regulations apply to package travel and what you need to do to seek redress.

Car hire

Hiring a car for a holiday can be a great way to get around. But tempers can fray if you get to your destination to find the car you booked isn't what you get. Or if you're hit with extra charges. We explain your rights.

