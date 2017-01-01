Rail industry under fire from Which?
Which? has called for an investigation into rail delay refunds asking for the process of claiming compensation for delays to be made clearer and easier for consumers.
Flights
If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you may be able to claim compensation or get a refund - it'll depend on the reason for the delay or cancellation. Our guides and free letter tools can help you claim.
- I had a flight delay, can I get compensation?
- My flight has been overbooked, can I get compensation?
- I had a flight cancellation, can I claim compensation?
- Denied Boarding Regulation
Package holidays
If you book a package holiday, you have rights under the Package Travel Regulations. This means descriptions of holidays must be accurate. Our guides help you claim if you’re unhappy with your holiday.
- Can I cancel my holiday due to unrest or natural disaster?
- How do I know whether my holiday is ATOL protected?
- How to claim if you're unhappy with your package holiday
Holiday accommodation
If you arrive at your destination to find your hotel or self-catering accommodation is not what you expected or a problem arises during your holiday, our guides can help you make a complaint or claim compensation.
- I haven't got what I asked for with my holiday accommodation
- How to claim if your holiday accommodation was not as promised
- Letter to claim for unsatisfactory hotel accommodation
Train delays
If you’ve been delayed on a train journey, you may be able to claim compensation. Our guides explain when and how to claim, what to do if you have a season ticket and any exceptions to compensation rules.
- Can I get compensation for train delays and cancellations?
- How to claim refunds for train delays and cancellations
- Letter to claim compensation for train problems
- Consumer Rights Act travel amendments
Cruises & ferries
If you experience a problem before or during your cruise, such as unexpected itinerary changes, you may be able to claim compensation. Find out what regulations apply to package travel and what you need to do to seek redress.
Car hire
Hiring a car for a holiday can be a great way to get around. But tempers can fray if you get to your destination to find the car you booked isn't what you get. Or if you're hit with extra charges. We explain your rights.
- I want to cancel my car hire, can I get a refund?
- How to complain about your car hire company
- Letter to claim a refund if your car hire company is overbooked