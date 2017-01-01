Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Helping you understand elderly care choices

Free, independent and practical advice about caring for older people across the UK

  • Your relative's needs

    Understand how to deal with common concerns about elderly parents and other relatives, including dementia and falls.

  • Housing options

    Find out about care homes and living independently options, including sheltered accommodation and choosing mobility aids.

  • Financing care

    Learn about funding options for care homes and care at home together with gifting assets, power of attorney and attendance allowance.

  • For carers

    Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.

