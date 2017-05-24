Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

1 Oak Home Care

Sudbury Business Centre, Milner Road, Chilton Road Industrial Estate, Sudbury,
CO10 2XG
01787 326555
www.1oakcare.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • 1 Oak Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
