Domiciliary care

15 School Street

15 School Street, Stoke On Trent,
ST4 5RE
01782 237932

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Registered manager

Kerry Holdcroft

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
