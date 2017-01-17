Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

25B MOAT LANE, CITY GATE HOUSE, DIGBETH, BIRMINGHAM, B5 5BD

25B Moat Lane, City Gate House, Digbeth, Birmingham,
B5 5BD
0121 643 9752

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • APS Home Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
