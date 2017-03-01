Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

2XL Employment Limited

Town Hall Approach Road, London,
N15 4RY
020 8885 8100

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • 2XL Employment Ltd

Registered manager

Rhona Michalik

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
