Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

A Star Care Services

14 Marshall Lake Road, Shirley, Solihull,
B90 4PL
0121 745 8793

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Jennifer Margaret Lindsey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017