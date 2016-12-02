Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Aaron Abbey Care Services Limited

Indigo House, Mulberry Business Park, Fishponds Road, Wokingham,
RG41 2GY
07557 665337
www.aaronabbeycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • Aaron Abbey Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Emmanuel Zyambo

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
