Nursing home

Abbeycrest Nursing Home

Essex Way, Sonning Common, Reading,
RG4 9RG
0118 970 9000
www.caringhomes.org

About Abbeycrest Nursing Home

Abbeycrest provides residents with a full care pathway, with a range of residential, nursing and dedicated dementia care available, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. Abbeycrest Care Centre provides residential support for elderly people living with different types of dementia including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and Korsakoff's syndrome. The staff always encourage residents to personalise their rooms with important possessions.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Marilyn Kimayong

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

