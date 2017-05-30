Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Abbeyfield Care at Home (Stockport)

12 Dovedale Close, High Lane, Stockport,
SK6 8DU
0161 439 0046

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Abbeyfield Society (The)

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017