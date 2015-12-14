Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Abbott House - Oundle

Glapthorn Road, Oundle,
PE8 4JA
01832 277650
About Abbott House - Oundle

Abbott House is situated on the outskirts of the market town of Oundle in East Northamptonshire, within walking distance of the town centre. It consists of two ten bed units on the ground floor and two ten bed units on the first floor. All bedrooms are for single occupancy and have en suite facilities. Each unit has a lounge, kitchenette and assisted bathroom and toilet facilities.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (de Montfort) Limited

Registered manager

Julie Chinnick

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
