Nursing home

Aberford Hall

Oakwood Green, Roundhay, Leeds,
LS8 2QU
0113 232 3225
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/aberford-hall/

About Aberford Hall

Aberford Hall in Roundhay is situated in the heart of a quiet residential community within Leeds with the M1 and A58 close by, and provides 24-hour nursing care. Residents are encouraged to maintain as much independence as possible, and the home has a hairdressing salon with weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser, daily newspaper delivery for permanent residents, chiropody and a GP service. Garden enthusiasts enjoy helping the colourful flowerboxes. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. A choice of snacks, fresh fruit and refreshments is also available 24 hours a day. The staff enjoy hosting themed meals and catering for special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. An activities co-ordinator provides a daily activities calendar of popular pastimes including exercise, gardening club, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits and musical entertainment.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Naomi Assani

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

