Aberford Hall in Roundhay is situated in the heart of a quiet residential community within Leeds with the M1 and A58 close by, and provides 24-hour nursing care. Residents are encouraged to maintain as much independence as possible, and the home has a hairdressing salon with weekly visits from a mobile hairdresser, daily newspaper delivery for permanent residents, chiropody and a GP service. Garden enthusiasts enjoy helping the colourful flowerboxes. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have nurse call systems and TV and telephone points. A choice of snacks, fresh fruit and refreshments is also available 24 hours a day. The staff enjoy hosting themed meals and catering for special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. An activities co-ordinator provides a daily activities calendar of popular pastimes including exercise, gardening club, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits and musical entertainment.

